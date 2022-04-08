Clifford Rosler Management Promotes Robert Wiseman to Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Rosler Management announced today that longstanding employee Robert Wiseman has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

In his role, Robert Wiseman will lead the IT and Infrastructure teams in driving strategic development and innovation to maximize Clifford Rosler Management's impact as a leading financial services company.

"We are excited to have Mr. Wiseman move into this new role as we embark on the next phase of our growth and innovation journey," said Yoon Suk Chul, Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Rosler Management. "From the start of his career, Mr. Wiseman's unequaled passion for technology has allowed him to engineer value-added solutions that answer our team members' most pressing technology-related challenges in a meaningful way. He has garnered a well-deserved reputation for being a forward-thinker with deep technical expertise. As CTO, Mr. Wiseman will continue to accelerate the innovation of our internal wealth management platform and services to help our teams overcome the operational challenges they face day-to-day and prepare them for a prosperous and efficient future."

Robert Wiseman joined Clifford Rosler Management in 2012 as a support engineer and was an integral force in the role. Since then, he has worked closely with the founding partners and company executives to manage and lead the technology team on a global scale. Robert Wiseman began his career in help desk support roles within the finance industry.

"Clifford Rosler Management brings a truly differentiated approach to financial services, and I am honoured to be managing a stellar team of technologists who are committed to developing a state-of-the-art trading platform that will be rolled out to our retail clients next year," said Robert Wiseman, Chief Technology Officer, Clifford Rosler Management.

The company has assembled an integral team who are currently producing innovative technologies in order for the company to continue serving its clients in complete transparency while maintaining industry-leading quality standards in financial services.

