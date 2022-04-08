Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry Worth $78.35 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Cluster (Dairy, Cheese, Ice-cream, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Prepared Foods, Powdered Foods, Alcoholic Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032,” the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022–2032 to reach $78.35 billion by 2032.

The main goal of wastewater treatment in the food and beverages industry is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater discharge from food & beverage manufacturing plants. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water; these facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat wastewater generated from F&B manufacturing plants to remove pollutants and send the purified water back into the environment.

The food industry is one of the most water-intensive sectors. Water is used for production purposes, refrigeration, steam generation, and cleaning during the manufacturing process. It is also used in large quantities as an integral component of the final products.

The wastewater from the F&B industry mainly contains high amounts of sugar, flavorings, and coloring additives, which indirectly contributes to the spike of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in the discharged effluents. About 63% of COD cannot be treated using physical processes. Hence, further treatment using chemical and biological processes is needed to reduce the pollutants in the discharged effluents. Wastewater treatment technologies used in the F&B industry guarantee safe environmental discharge and reduce wastewater by reusing and recycling and enabling closed-loop systems.

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry is attributed to the high consumption of water in food processing; high concentration of organic and inorganic substances in wastewater; stringent purification standards in the food & beverage industry; and the increasing demand for energy recovery technology for biogas production from wastewater. Furthermore, the growing demand for wastewater reuse in the F&B industry to improve water efficiency and ensure reliable, clean water sources in process operations is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry. However, the adoption of new technologies within the industry is a slow process due to food safety and hygiene concerns, which is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure pose major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry.

The global water and wastewater treatment market for food industry is segmented based on type, offering, cluster, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing necessity for recycling and reusing wastewater in the F&B industry and the increasing adoption of niche technologies for by-product recovery and polymer extraction for bio-plastic production from F&B wastewater streams.

Based on offering, the design, engineering, and construction services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of investments in water and wastewater treatment-related infrastructure in the F&B industry and the growing inclination of F&B manufacturing companies towards integrated turnkey project plans. However, the process control & automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of government-mandated regulations for maintaining the quality of drinking water and managing wastewater and the benefits offered by automation, such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring and managing wastewater.

Based on cluster, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for sustainable wastewater treatment for slaughterhouse wastewater which contains high organic and nutrient contents, the increasing global production of beef, pork, and poultry meat, and the rising number of stringent environmental regulations. However, the dairy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing global dairy production, high organic matter content in dairy wastewater, the growing utilization of dairy wastewater to generate renewable energies, such as biogas, and the increasing utilization of advanced technologies, such as membrane bioreactors and membrane filtration for treating and producing water for reuse.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry in 2022. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rising demand for sustainable and advanced solutions due to the increasing burden on water resources and environmental pollution. The key F&B sectors creating the highest investment opportunities in the region, especially in China and India, include dairy and beverages.

The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market for food industry are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry, by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry, by Offering

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation and Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Technology Activated Sludge Clarification Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) UV and Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

F&B Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry, by Cluster

Dairy

Cheese

Ice Cream

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Prepared Food

Powdered Food

Alcoholic Beverages

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Clusters

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



