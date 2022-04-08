Bioinformatics Market | Rising Demand of Bioinformatics Tools Estimated to Drive the Market to over US$ 34.7 Billion by 2030 - MDC Research Study

Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioinformatics market is driven by increasing demand for protein sequencing, nucleic acid sequencing and DNA sequencing among others. Moreover, rising applications of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and personalized medicine have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive growth of the global bioinformatics market. However, lack of well-defined standards and common formats for data integration may restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Bioinformatics Market by Regions

The global bioinformatics market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of bioinformatics, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bioinformatics market in the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of bioinformatics tools in pharma and clinical application, highly advanced research infrastructure and growing focus on drug discovery and development among others. However Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan and India. Factors such as increasing research funding, improved IT infrastructure, growing economy and favorable government regulations can be attributed to the extensive growth of the bioinformatics market in this region.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

Thermo Fisher Scientific Illumina Agilent Technologies QIAGEN BGI Wuxi Nextcode Eurofins Scientific Waters Corporation Sophia Genetics Partek

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Bioinformatics Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Bioinformatics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Bioinformatics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Bioinformatics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Bioinformatics Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Bioinformatics Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Bioinformatics Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Bioinformatics Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Bioinformatics Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Bioinformatics Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Bioinformatics Market?

Who are the prominent players in Bioinformatics Market?

