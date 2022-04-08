Bupivacaine Injection Market to Reach USD 1447 Million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bupivacaine injection market had a market share of USD 721.68 million in 2017, according to a new report of StraitsResearch. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Bupivacaine injection acts as local or regional anaesthesia or analgesia for various surgical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical treatments. They are used to numb a specific part of your body before, during, or after surgery, other treatments, delivery, or dental work. It is also used to numb your shoulder for up to 72 hours following surgery. It induces numbness and pain relief by inhibiting impulses at nerve terminals, and it does not result in a loss of consciousness.

The bupivacaine injection market is divided into type, end-user, and regions. The report's extensive segmentation provides a complete study of the minor section of the global bupivacaine injection market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bupivacaine-injection-market/request-sample





Key Insights

The global bupivacaine injection market is driven by a rise in the older population suffering chronic diseases, growth in various types of surgeries, and more.

The 0.25% bupivacaine injection sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable during the forecast period. Its dominance is attributed to the rise in usage of 0.25% bupivacaine injection to numb a part of a patient’s body before, during, or after surgery, childbirth, or dental work.

North America is expected to dominate the global bupivacaine injection market due to the expanding patient population and the rise in medical and dental surgical procedures. APAC region registered the highest growth during the forecasted period.

The market is saturated by many key players such as Pfizer, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, and AstraZeneca, among others.





Growing Usage of Bupivacaine Injection is Expected to Spur the Global Bupivacaine Injection Market

By 2030, the global bupivacaine injection market is expected to reach USD 1447 million. Bupivacaine is a local prescription anesthetic that inhibits pain signals sent to the brain. This injection can be used as a local or regional anesthetic for various procedures, including surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures. For instance, Bupivacaine Heavy is used as intrathecal spinal anesthesia in adults and children for lower abdominal surgery, including cesarean section, lasting 1.5–3 hours. It is also used for urological or lower limbs surgery, including hip surgery, lasting 1.5–3 hours.

Overall market expansion is predicted to be fueled by an increase in the number of procedures performed worldwide. According to Spine Review, around 1.62 million instrumented spinal surgeries are performed in the United States every year. Further, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) survey, over 432,000 spinal fusions are performed in the United States every year. As per the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, more than 790,000 knee replacements are performed yearly in the United States.

Likewise, as per Eurostat, around 1.16 million cesarean sections were performed in Europe in 2018. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 104,349 Caesarean section deliveries, 70,215 knee replacement procedures, 55,294 fracture rectifications, 42,449 coronary artery angioplasties, and 58,333 hip replacement surgeries were conducted in the country in 2017–2018. Therefore, growth in demand for bupivacaine injection for superficial and invasive procedures is driving the market growth.

Based on type, the global bupivacaine injection market is segmented into 0.25%, 0.5%, and 0.75%.

Bupivacaine hydrochloride injection is available in many different forms. The 0.25% segment is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. For specialized use in situations where sustained anesthesia is necessary, bupivacaine 0.25% w/v and 0.5% w/v solution for injection are used to create local anesthesia by the peripheral nerve block, central neural block, and percutaneous infiltration. A sensory nerve block is more noticeable than a motor nerve block. Bupivacaine is most commonly used to treat pain, such as labor discomfort.

Caudal epidural administration, lumber epidural administration, thoracic epidural administration, field block, and peripheral nerve blocks are used to treat acute pain in children. A 0.5% formulation is utilized to give field and peripheral nerve blocks in children. For the retrobulbar block, 0.75% bupivacaine is recommended. This concentration is not recommended for facial nerve or other peripheral nerve blocks and local infiltration.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/bupivacaine-injection-market/global/





Impact of Covid-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were severe disruptions in commodity demand across several end-use markets, with global supply networks affected and manufacturers' hierarchy altered. A lack of demand resulted in an overstock problem in the worldwide medical device business. Movement restrictions directly influenced the market. Furthermore, to manage the surge of new cases and save resources for treating COVID-19 positive individuals, all non-emergent surgical operations in outpatient clinics and hospitals were put on hold.

However, due to its benefits and low risk of viral transmission , local anesthesia in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2-infected patients is becoming more popular. Several research studies have published that bupivacaine could be used to minimize viral inoculum sampling in COVID-19 suspects. Overall, the pandemic is expected to positively impact market products during the forecast period.





Global Bupivacaine Injection Market: Segmentation

By Type

0.25%

0.5%

0.75%

By Distribution Channel

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Regions Covered

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

AstraZeneca, Shanghai Harvest Pharmaceutical Co.

Ltd, AuroMedics Pharma LLC

Areva

SteriMax Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bupivacaine-injection-market/request-sample





Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Bupivacaine Injection Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 25%

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 50%

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 75%

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Clinics

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Pfizer Inc

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Fresenius Kabi AG

8.5 Baxter International Inc.

8.6 AstraZeneca

8.7 Shanghai Harvest Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

8.8 AuroMedics Pharma LLC

8.9 Areva, SteriMax Inc.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bupivacaine-injection-market/toc





Market News

March 2022 – Pfizer has acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition provides a novel, distinctive, and possibly best-in-class method to meeting the demands of a more significant number of patients suffering from immuno-inflammatory illnesses.

– Pfizer has acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition provides a novel, distinctive, and possibly best-in-class method to meeting the demands of a more significant number of patients suffering from immuno-inflammatory illnesses. March 2022 – Virpax Pharmaceuticals Expands AnQlarTM Development and Commercialization Rights Through Worldwide Licensing Agreement.





News Media

Escalating R&D in the Global Viral Vaccine Market to Beget an Astounding CAGR of 8.49%

Pen Needles Market Primarily Driven by Diabetic People in Need of Insulin Therapy and Management

Robust Pipeline Set to Drive the Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market in Years to Come





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market : Information by Machine Type (Wire Localization, Radioisotope Localization), Usage (Tumor Identification), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Viral Vaccines Market : Information by Type (Preventive Vaccine, Therapeutic Viral), Indication (Influenza, Hepatitis), Route of Administration, Patient Type, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market : Information by Drug Class (Antimicrobial, Antihistamine), Formulation (Sprays, Mouthwash) and Indication (Aphthous Stomatitis), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Cancer Genetic Testing Market : Information by Type (Cytogenetic Testing, DNA Sequencing), Application (Lung Cancer), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics), and Regions—Forecast till 2029

Freeze-Drying Equipment Market : Information by Device Type (Industrial, Laboratory, and General Purpose), Application (Biotechnology, Food Processing), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com