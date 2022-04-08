Global Bicycles Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $78 Billion by 2026 - Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bicycles Market to Reach $78 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycles estimated at US$54.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period.

Growing consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, technological advancements, new product introductions, growing global health awareness, the environmental benefits of cycling, rising fuel/energy prices, and government initiatives are major factors bolstering demand in the market. Initiatives taken by governments in various countries in terms of establishing the necessary infrastructure, and growing number of cycling events is also propelling demand for various types of bicycles.

The popularity of electric bikes is increasing day-by-day, boosted by the launch of an array of electric bike styles and models. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the market in the coming years. The bicycle industry witnessed a notable surge in sales as people avoided using public transport due to risk of infection.

Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026

The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Cross-country bicycling is quite popular in the US and many new bike trails are being developed to cater to this segment. The popularity of mountain bikes also reflects this trend. While older users tend to use bicycles, especially electric powered bicycles as a means of local transportation, younger age group people utilize bicycles for recreation purposes such as cross-country biking.

Bicycles are the most affordable form of transportation and are hence popular in developing countries. Congestion, affordability, and easy maneuverability of bicycles make Japan a major market.



Mountain Bicycles Segment to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2026

A mountain bicycle or mountain bike, also referred to as MTB or all-terrain bicycle (ATB), is a bike designed for off-road cycling. Wheels employed in mountain bicycles are designed wide and knobby for shock absorption and good traction on uneven terrain.

The popularity of mountain bicycles can be attributed to two main factors. The first is, inclusion of mountain biking in Olympic Games since 1996. The second reason is promotion of mountain biking by the ski resort industry.

In the global Mountain Bicycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments

Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage Market Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets

US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains

Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry despite Challenges

An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components

Bicycles-Bill of Material

Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination

Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling

Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever

Bicycles Market: A Prelude

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review

Pricing of Bicycles

Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis

Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High & Dry Temporarily

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Production & Export Scenario

Value Exports of Bicycles by Select Country (2019E)

Competitive Landscape

Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain

Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges

Bicycle Components Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 870 Featured)

Accell Group N. V.

Currie Technologies

Raleigh Ltd.

Winora Staiger GmbH

Amer Sports Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Campagnolo S.r.l

Cycleurope AB

Dorel Industries Inc.

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Pacific Cycle Group

Schwinn Bicycles

Fox Factory, Inc.

Giant

Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Huffy Corporation

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Montague Corp.

M S Bhogal and Sons

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Shimano, Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SRAM LLC

Tandem Group plc

TI Cycles of India

Trek Bicycle Corp.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely Impact Market

Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Technological Advancements & Improvements

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past

Innovative E-Bikes

Gearing

Electronic Shifting

"Self-filling" Bottle

Bicycle Seat for Elderly

BSMART Technology

Collision-warning Sensor

Power Generating Bicycles

Copenhagen Wheel

Bike Trainer

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

Distribution Channels

Spike in Online Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mii3xj

Attachment