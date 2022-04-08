SFLMaven Announces Record Setting Performance in March 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce March 2022 performance data, which was highlighted by 51% year over year sales growth to an annual run rate of over $14.4 million in total topline sales.

Note: The following numbers represent unaudited preliminary data subject to potential revision in future financial reporting.

Highlights for March 2022 (unaudited)

Total revenues of $1.21 million in sales for the month of Mar 2022, up 51% year over year

Total sales up 49% on a sequential monthly basis

Average sales price per item of nearly $900

1,362 items sold, up 66% on a sequential monthly basis

New Company record for total sales

“So many factors are coming together this year, but the most important appears to be our market positioning,” reported Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Most of our competitors are seeing volume and pricing offset by supply chain limitations. Because we aren’t dependent on complex logistics or manufacturing dynamics, our model has created a tremendous opportunity to pick up market share, and we are delivering on that premise and picking up record numbers of new and repeat customers along the way, suggesting this period is not only offering SFLMaven a windfall on pricing and volume but a sticky competitive advantage on branding and market identity.”

During the month of March 2022, the Company managed to set new multi-decade records in total sales, product pricing, and unit sales volume as demand for high-end goods grows in an environment defined by supply shortages for precious metals, rare goods, and luxury items.

The Company remains committed to its model as a convenient, market-leading auction-based distributor of vintage jewelry and high-end luxury goods through its top eBay store while working to expand to additional outlets. SFLMaven is also continuing to prepare for the launch of its metaverse strategy, which will feature NFT-based wearables centered around luxury vintage digital jewelry for avatars through its soon-to-open metaverse store in Decentraland.

Ladin added, “We are now on pace for our best year ever on the back of record sales from our core in-real-life jewelry business as we work toward the launch of our digital NFT presence, which we continue to believe holds tremendous potential given our first-mover positioning.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

