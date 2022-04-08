Technology Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 7th Technology Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 12th.
April 7th Presentations:
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|archTIS LTD.
|OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9
|Think Research Corp.
|OTCQB: THKKF | TSXV: THNK
|Bango plc
|OTCQX: BGOPF | AIM: BGO
|Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.
|OTCQB: LDDFF | TSXV: SCAN
|Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
|OTCQB: NEXCF |CSE: NTAR
|Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|OTCQX: BRCHF |ASX: BRN
|INEO Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
|Vejii Holdings Ltd.
|OTCQB: VEJID | CSE: VEJI
|Tribe Property Technologies
|OTCQB: TRPTF | TSXV: TRBE
|GZ6G Technologies Corp
|OTCQB: GZIC
|Hire Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: HIRRF | TSXV: HIRE
|Li-Metal Corp.
|Pink: LIMFF | CSE: LIM
|Splitit Ltd.
|OTCQX: SPTTY | ASX: SPT
|Rightcrowd Ltd.
|OTCQB: RCWDF | ASX: RCW
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
