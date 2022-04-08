The proposal of UAB "EPSO-G" on nomination of members of Litgrid AB board was received

English Lithuanian

Litgrid AB shareholder company UAB „EPSO-G“, based on the Company Law, 25 pt.4 of the Republic of Lithuania and 05/04/2022 the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UAB EPSO-G, for the eighth point in the schedule for the 20/04/2022 Ordinary Shareholder meeting (8. Election of members of LITGRID AB Board) nominate Tomas Varneckas and Gediminas Karalius as the board members of Litgrid AB.

The individual authorised by Litgrid AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager at Communication Division

phone. +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments



05/04/2022 the recommendation of the remuneration and appointment committee of UAB EPSO-G regarding composition of the Litgrid AB management board.

Press release.

Attachments