Kaspersky takes 1st place in 76% of independent tests

Woburn, MA, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kaspersky announced that, during 2021, it participated in 75 independent tests and reviews, earning 57 first-place and 63 TOP3 finishes. The results keep Kaspersky's security portfolio in the leading position in the TOP3 metric.

The TOP3 metric shows how successful a vendor is by measuring its performance across a number of independent tests within a calendar year. Consistent performance across multiple tests and products gives a more meaningful assessment of the company than the results of a single test. The TOP3 metric includes results from lab tests, such as AV-Comparatives, AV-TEST, SE Labs and others.

Among the numerous tests considered in 2021’s TOP3, some are particularly noteworthy. The Advanced Endpoint Protection: Ransomware Protection test, performed by AV-TEST, saw Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud achieve the highest possible result, protecting against all ransomware attacks used in the research. SE Labs awarded Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response with the highest-grade, “AAA,” in the Enterprise Advanced Security (EDR) Test because the product detected every one of the 16 targeted attacks from 4 groups[1] with no false positives and a total accuracy rating of 98%. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business received the “Advanced” award from AV-TEST in the Advanced Threat Protection Test against ransomware and was also granted several other annual awards from the organization, including Best Protection, Best Performance and Best Usability. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business has also been ranked by IDC as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape and was noted for its ability to offer enterprise customers a natively integrated cross-product solution.

As for consumer solutions, Kaspersky Internet Security has been highlighted in several annual awards, such as Best Protection and Best Performance by AV-TEST. AV-Comparatives also ranked Kaspersky Internet Security as Top Rated in 2021 with four specific awards: ATP Advanced Threat Protection 2021 Silver, Best Overall Speed 2021 Silver, Lowest False Positives 2021 Silver and Real-World Protection 2021 Silver. On top of this, Kaspersky Internet Security received the “Advanced” award from AV-TEST in the Advanced Threat Protection Test against ransomware. Kaspersky Safe Kids received AV-TEST’s Approved recognition for a comprehensive split of features that ensure sweeping protection across all platforms (Windows, Android and iOS). In addition, AV-TEST named Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection as one of the best solutions for gaming and streaming, highlighting its solid speed ratings and its strong transparency offerings for the user. SE Labs has also highlighted Kaspersky Internet Security and ranked it with the highest grade, “AAA,” with the product achieving the highest total accuracy rating at 100% in Q2 and Q4.

Between the years 2013 and 2021[2], Kaspersky products participated in 741 independent tests and reviews within the TOP3 Metric. Over this period, Kaspersky solutions were awarded 518 firsts and achieved 612 top-three finishes.

“Continual participation in independent tests is an integral part of the effective development of technologies, which can then be efficiently incorporated into cybersecurity solutions,” said Alexander Liskin, head of threat research at Kaspersky. “Regular analysis of such results allows us to discover real areas for improvement in our technology and confirms the levels of protection provided to our customers from real cyberthreats. We are pleased to have received such high results in 2021, which once again demonstrate the high quality of our security technologies and solutions.”

More information about the TOP3 metric, results and data is available here.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

[1] List of APT groups - DragonFly & DragonFly2, Oilrig, FIN7 & Carbanak, APT29

[2] This data is based on the TOP3 metric for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

