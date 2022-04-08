North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

| Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES

DALLAS, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) (OTC: NODB), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,134,090 or $0.83 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2022, compared to $1,769,615 or $0.69 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

           
           
           
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.  
12900 PRESTON ROAD  
DALLAS, TEXAS  
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS          
           
           
    Three Months Ended    
Income Statement   March 31    
           
    2022  2021     
           
           
Net Interest Income   10,003,740  8,563,716     
Provision for Loan Losses   (750,000) (450,000)    
Noninterest Income   1,522,047  1,210,981     
Noninterest Expenses   (8,103,819) (7,113,392)    
           
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,671,968  2,211,305     
Income Tax   (537,878) (441,690)    
           
Income Before Extraordinary  2,134,090  1,769,615     
Extraordinary   0  0     
           
Net Income   2,134,090  1,769,615     
           
           
Earnings per share   0.83  0.69     
           
           
           
      Three Month Average  
Balance Sheet  As of March 31   Ended March 31  
           
  2022 2021  2022  2021  
           
           
Total Assets 1,721,552,043 1,534,391,870  1,694,253,652  1,483,858,828  
Total Loans 897,738,044 689,262,541  879,536,104  680,348,843  
Deposits 1,548,932,318 1,356,846,084  1,519,559,087  1,307,361,758  
Stockholders' Equity 163,872,540 169,583,108  167,674,318  170,326,221  
           
           
           
           
           
(Prepared internally without review by  
our independent accountants)  
           

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


Tags

banking personal finance