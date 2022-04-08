North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) (OTC: NODB), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,134,090 or $0.83 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2022, compared to $1,769,615 or $0.69 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Income Statement March 31 2022 2021 Net Interest Income 10,003,740 8,563,716 Provision for Loan Losses (750,000 ) (450,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,522,047 1,210,981 Noninterest Expenses (8,103,819 ) (7,113,392 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,671,968 2,211,305 Income Tax (537,878 ) (441,690 ) Income Before Extraordinary 2,134,090 1,769,615 Extraordinary 0 0 Net Income 2,134,090 1,769,615 Earnings per share 0.83 0.69 Three Month Average Balance Sheet As of March 31 Ended March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Assets 1,721,552,043 1,534,391,870 1,694,253,652 1,483,858,828 Total Loans 897,738,044 689,262,541 879,536,104 680,348,843 Deposits 1,548,932,318 1,356,846,084 1,519,559,087 1,307,361,758 Stockholders' Equity 163,872,540 169,583,108 167,674,318 170,326,221 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com