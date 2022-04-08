The Vitrine AI Québec: introducing a key reference on Quebec's artificial intelligence sector

MONTREAL, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum IA Québec is launching today a one-of-a-kind platform in Quebec's AI sector: the Vitrine AI Québec.

Created by the Forum, the platform was made possible thanks to financial assistance from Quebec's Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI) and the Ministry of International Relations and la Francophonie (MRIF), as well as support from working groups made up of diverse representatives from the AI industry. The Vitrine has two main purposes.

First, it provides an overview of the different dimensions of Quebec’s AI ecosystem, which was ranked as the 7th strongest worldwide in the Tortoise Global AI Index. With just a few clicks, the Vitrine lets users see why the province stands out on the international stage.

Additionally, the Vitrine includes a wide range of practical tools to help users adopt and integrate AI solutions more quickly and ensure that all of Quebec reaps the economic and social benefits of AI.

A first-of-a-kind directory of Quebec's AI organizations

As a gateway to the province's AI ecosystem, the Vitrine AI Québec includes the most comprehensive directory of Quebec AI organizations created to date. With more than 700 organizations listed, it was developed to help industry stakeholders connect, and enable users to search for AI products and services that match their business needs, using specific criteria or keywords.

The Vitrine also includes the Export Portal, a secure space that allows companies to confidentially share their export plans with the Ministry of International Relations and la Francophonie as well as its partners, who in turn will be able to use this information to provide AI companies with better international marketing and commercialization support.

Launched as a beta release, the platform allows organizations to register to either update their profile or create one independently. Additional features will be added over time, based on needs expressed by the ecosystem's stakeholders, with a view to improving the directory's value to organizations and end users alike.

Practical tools to facilitate AI adoption

The Vitrine AI Québec features an initial set of case studies intended for users who are curious about the potential of AI. The case studies present AI solutions used by organizations in a wide range of sectors to increase productivity and innovation. To businesses that are ready to take the next step, the Forum provides access to an AI funding search engine that is powered by AI and developed by Fundica, a Quebec company.

The platform will soon feature an interactive AI maturity assessment tool designed to connect businesses with solution developers or research centres that can help them adopt AI. Finally, the Vitrine will include a tool that helps organizations integrate AI in a manner that's ethical and responsible.

Tapping into new markets

“I'm very proud to launch the Vitrine today. The platform addresses one of the key recommendations set out in the Strategy for the Development of Quebec’s Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem," said Marie-Paule Jeansonne, President and CEO of Forum IA Québec. "The Vitrine is a powerful tool that will help showcase Quebec's AI ecosystem internationally and facilitate the adoption of locally developed AI solutions across all sectors of the Quebec economy, from agri-food to finance to manufacturing.”

The Vitrine acts as a true calling card, a tool that will help differentiate and strengthen Quebec's reputation in the world of AI," said Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and la Francophonie. I am also confident that its directory will reinforce the ability of my department and its economic partners to forge connections that lead to increased exports of Quebec-made AI solutions and to help attract major investments and expert talent to the province.”

The Vitrine AI Québec will evolve in step with the ecosystem's needs. The Forum is already at work with partners on several projects aimed at improving the content and tools available on the Vitrine in the coming months.

About Forum IA Québec

Forum IA Québec’s mission is to foster the advancement of Quebec’s AI ecosystem. It does so by rallying and mobilizing the players in the field around common projects, by conducting monitoring and strategic thinking activities, and by representing and promoting the ecosystem in Quebec, Canada and abroad.

Sarah Gagnon-Turcotte, Director, AI Adoption, Forum IA Québec

