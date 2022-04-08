Delcath Systems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Conference

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Conference:



Date: April 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord74/dcth/2433851



Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

