Probiotic Drink Market Is Expected To Registering A CAGR Of 7.8% By 2022-2032

Key Companies Profiled in Probiotic Drink Market are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., PepsiCo, Danone S.A., Nestle SA, GCMMF (Amul), Bio-K Plus International Inc., GoodBelly Probiotics, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Chobani, LLc, Lifeway Foods, Inc, Cargill Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotic drink market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.8% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 39.2 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights in its latest study.

Growth is primarily attributed to the growing awareness regarding health coupled with increasing consumption of functional food and beverages. Additionally, probiotic drinks help to maintain a healthy balance of stomach bacteria, which improves digestion, immune function, and weight loss.

These drinks improve bowel movement and absorbs nutrition if consumed on a regular basis. Furthermore, these beverages boost mental health, which is driving the demand for probiotic drinks.

As these probiotic drinks helps in battling depression, OCD, anxiety, and autism, consumption of these drinks in millennials is increasing. As a result, several beverage firms are expanding their product lines by include functional beverages, such as probiotic drinks, in their portfolio.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global probiotic drink market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 18.5 Bn by the end of 2022

Based on product type, dairy based probiotic drink is anticipated to account for around 50% of the market share over the forecast period.

North America probiotic drink market is expected to witness growth at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Sales of probiotic drink through offline sales channel to increase at a significant rate over the assessment period

East Asia is expected to emerge as a prominent market for probiotic drink market in the forecast period





“Rising adoption of a healthy eating habits among consumers to augment the sales of probiotic drinks globally,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The probiotic drink market is fairly fragmented in nature, where top players are expected to account for a sizeable share of the market. According to the study, leading manufacturers are introducing new flavors, innovative packaging and healthy ingredients in their products to woo consumers.

Chobani, LLC, introduced a new plant-based organic probiotic drink made with fermented fruit juice and oats in July 2020

Bio-K Plus International Inc. (Bio-K Plus) announced the launch of Essential, a new brand of functional beverages focused on providing premium grade probiotics, in October 2020. The Essential line will be added to the company's existing Original and Pro lines

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global probiotic drink market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (dairy based and plant based), sales channel (offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience store and other sales channel) and online sales channel (company website and e-commerce platform)), across seven major regions of the world.

food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

