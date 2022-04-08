Going Bananas for ApeCoin: Coin Cloud Digital Currency Machine (DCM) Network Adds New ApeCoin Token

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leading Bitcoin ATM and Digital Currency Machine (DCM) Operator Coin Cloud, announced today the fleet-wide addition of ApeCoin (APE) from Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club and more, to the Coin Cloud Network, which allows customers to buy and sell more than 40 other digital tokens and currencies with cash at over 5,000 locations across the U.S. and Brazil.



ApeCoin is one of the most highly anticipated utility tokens of the year, and is used for future web3 gaming and entertainment applications. It quickly became the most traded token among the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) wallets after the airdrop of one billion ApeCoins. Trading volume reached more than $9.2 billion within 24 hours of APE’s release. The APE Foundation supports and serves as a steward for ApeCoin. APE acts as a decentralized protocol layer for metaverse initiatives.

“Our goal is to stay on top of the industry by integrating the newest, exciting, and popular digital currencies into our network. APE has feverishly gained traction in a very short period of time, and we are pleased to offer the token in more than 5,000 premier retail locations across the U.S. and Brazil,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “Not only do our DCMs provide consumers unique opportunities to conveniently buy and sell APE and 40 popular tokens with cash, but it adds to the ever-expanding list of competitive advantages our DCMs provide our retail partners.”

The APE token can now be found in every Coin Cloud DCM with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Decentraland, and Shiba Inu, which Coin Cloud added months ago due to high demand further establishing digital currency machines are more than just Bitcoin ATMs.

You can find your closest Coin Cloud DCM any time in the mobile app or online at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms. For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud and follow Coin Cloud on Twitter and instagram at @CoinCloudDCM.

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud, a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Thorntons, UNFI customer stores, and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms.

Press Contact:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for Coin Cloud

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com