The Board approved financial statements for the year 2021 and announces shareholder meeting

On 8 April 2022 the Board of Vilkyškių pieninė AB (hereinafter Vilkyškių pieninė AB or “the Company”) decided:

- To approve the Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2021, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve Company’s consolidated annual report.

- To approve the draft of the audited separated and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2021 and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve it.

In 2021, “Vilvi Group“ sales revenue amounted to 156.0 MEUR up by 29.1 percent from 120.9 MEUR in 2020. In 2021, the net profit was 5.5 MEUR. The net profit for the financial year differs from the published preliminary result by more than 10%, so the annexes give the reason for the deviation.

- To approve the allocation project of the Company’s audited net profit (loss) under IFRS for the year 2021 (attached) and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- The Company’s Board offers to elect six Board members for the 4 years period and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve. Candidates: Gintaras Bertašius, Sigitas Trijonis, Rimantas Jancevičius, Vilija Milaševičiutė, Linas Strėlis and Andrej Cyba.

- The Company’s Board offers to elect Audit Committee members and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve. Candidates: Milana Buivydienė, Aušra Lobinienė ir Vilma Morkaitienė.

- To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2021 and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the office of Vilkyškių pieninė AB (P. Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., Lithuania), at 13.00 on 29 April 2022, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders’ the following draft agenda:

Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2021. Independent Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2021. Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2021.

Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2021.

Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2021 which is part of the Annual Report.

Election of the Company’s Board members for the 4 years period. Election of the Company’s Audit Committee members.

On the granting of powers to the Chief Executive Officer of Vilkyškių pieninė AB.

