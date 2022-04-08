The proposal of UAB EPSO-G on nomination of members of AB Amber Grid board was received

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid

The parent shareholder company UAB EPSO-G, based on the Company Law, 25 pt.4 of the Republic of Lithuania and 05/04/2022 the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UAB EPSO-G, for the eighth point in the schedule for the 20/04/2022 Ordinary Shareholder meeting (8. Election of members of AB Amber Grid Board) nominate Vytautas Bitinas, Dalius Svetulevičius and Karolis Švaikauskas as the board members of AB Amber Grid.

The recommendation of the remuneration and appointment committee of UAB EPSO-G regarding composition of the AB Amber Grid board.

2. Press release.

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt





