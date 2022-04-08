Jeffrey Brown Joins Unilog as VP of Engineering

WAYNE, Pa., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog announced Jeffrey Brown has been appointed Vice President of Engineering. As a leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for midmarket businesses, Unilog is excited to have Brown lead their Engineering team as they continue to evolve and expand their digital technology offerings.

"Jeffrey is a well-respected technical leader who has a deep understanding of cloud computing," said Suchit Bachalli, Unilog's CEO. "What sets him apart is his creative approach to solving real-world problems. I know he will make a significant contribution to our company and help us take our content and commerce platforms to the next level."

Brown spent the last 24 years building a formidable career at Infor where he was responsible for the overall architecture of their SX.e ERP and its subsequent move to the multi-tenant cloud solution, CloudSuite Distribution. Holding various architect, administrator, and managerial roles, Brown's most recent position at Infor was Director of Development.

"I love technology and all the challenges that come with it," stated Brown. "I'm thrilled to join Unilog because we share the same passion for disruptive technology, good software design, and customer-driven user experiences."

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

