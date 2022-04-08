New Glenbow exhibition spotlights unsung Canadian women artists and their lasting impact on art today

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment debuts this weekend

CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generations of Canadian women artists take centre stage for Glenbow’s new exhibition, Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, opening tomorrow, April 9. This empowering exhibition showcases 200 works of art by a generation of 20th Century women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers and sculptors who remained largely unrecognized amid celebrated male artists of the time – that is, until now.



Visitors are given a fulsome look at Canada’s history through the lens of trailblazing women artists who captured a differing perspective from that of the Group of Seven – the celebrated, all-male group credited for capturing Canada’s unique landscape through art. Rather than forests, lakes and mountains, the women of this period captured what the Group of Seven overlooked: its cities and the people inhabiting them.

“At Glenbow, we are committed to sharing a more inclusive history of our arts and culture,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. “This exhibition is a timely reconsideration of the urgent and powerful work of women who too often created in the shadow of their more celebrated counterparts, and a reminder that the limelight of our past has to expand. We still have so much to learn from these remarkable artists and workers. Glenbow is proud to inaugurate its satellite space with this empowering exhibition.”

For the first time, Uninvited showcases paintings by the famed Beaver Hall Group alongside the renowned works of Emily Carr, Elizabeth Wyn Wood, Frances Loring and Florence Wyle. In addition, the exhibition features the contributions of women from immigrant communities, Canadian expatriates and Indigenous women of this period.

Glenbow at The Edison is supported by Presenting Sponsor MobSquad. Uninvited is proudly supported in Calgary by Presenting Sponsor Masters Gallery Ltd.

“As dealers in historical Canadian art for nearly 50 years, Masters Gallery is honoured to be the Presenting Sponsor for Uninvited, showcasing the work of Canadian women artists from the 1920s and 1930s,” said Ryan Green, president, Masters Gallery Ltd. “The exhibition sheds light on extraordinary female artists, from Quebec’s Prudence Heward to Alberta’s Annora Brown, whose contributions have long been overshadowed by the Group of Seven. We encourage anyone with an interest in Canadian and modern art, especially figurative art, to make time for this compelling assembly of Canadian Women artists in the modern moment.”

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment is at Glenbow at The Edison until May 8, 2022. Free timed tickets must be reserved in advance, available on Glenbow’s website. The exhibition will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow Museum cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary. Glenbow is committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture, with a mission to activate art, objects, and ideas so everyone who experiences Glenbow leaves with something to share.

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment has been organized and circulated by McMichael Canadian Art Collection with the exceptional support of the National Gallery of Canada; Curated by McMichael Chief Curator Sarah Milroy.

