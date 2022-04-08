English Finnish

ENEDO OYJ Stock Exchange Release 8.4.2022 at 17:00

Correction Release: Enedo Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2021 published

Correction: Company’s and Auditor’s statements on going concern principle added to the stock exchange release.

Uncertainties about securing sufficient long-term funding, continuing shortage of components and its impact on business, and the successful completion of the turnaround program are such uncertainties that may give rise to significant doubts about the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern. However, due to the strong order book and the reduction in costs already decided as part of the turnaround program, the company considered it justified to prepare financial statements as a going concern.

The company's auditor has issued an auditor's report dated 7 April 2022 for the financial period 1 January to 31 December 2021. The auditor's report contains additional information on material uncertainties related to the continuity of the Company's operations as follows:

Uncertainties about securing sufficient long-term funding, continuing shortage of components and its impact on business, and the successful completion of the turnaround program are such material uncertainties that may give rise to significant doubts about the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern. In our opinion, the abovementioned events and circumstances involve such material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon Enedo Plc and the Group to continue as a going concern. Our opinion has not been qualified by this matter.

