Annual Financial Report

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

8 April 2022

1. Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie. Copies of this document will be included in the AGM mailing to those shareholders who elected to receive hardcopy communications.

2. Annual General Meeting

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ICG will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at The Gibson Hotel, The Point Village, East Wall Road, Dublin 1, D01 X2P2.

3. Posting of Notice of AGM

The following documents have been made available to shareholders today:

(i) Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders and Notice of the AGM; and

(ii) Form of Proxy.

These documents together with the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements have been published on ICG's website today and will be included in the mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications. Instructions for electronic proxy appointments are also provided on ICG's website.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, the Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders, Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: Company Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

END

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

Media enquiries:

Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie