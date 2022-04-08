English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 April 2022, at 17.00 EEST



Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation's own shares

On 16 March 2022, the Annual General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as company shares. Accordingly, WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 23,938 of the company's own shares to the members of the Board of Directors.

Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 71,795 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com



