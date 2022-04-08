Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq:AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 domestically or (929) 526-1599 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call (Event Access Code: 380751). A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 through midnight on May 12, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 domestically or +44 (204) 525-0658 for international access (Conference ID: 231825). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-E

