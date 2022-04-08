Africa Printers Market to Develop at CAGR of 7.5% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of Africa printers market stood at US$ 204.1 Mn in 2020. It Africa market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.The Africa printers market is likely to surpass valuation of US$ 235.3 Mn by 2031.Young and rising black entrepreneurs in Africa have the ability to minimize unemployment and shrinking printing firms. Nevertheless, government assistance is required since start-ups lack the massive monetary resources required to invest in importing heavy machinery. As a result, African printers are tapping into the possibilities of the signage, printing, and packaging businesses to generate revenue.



In addition, the South African Department of Trade and Industry has proposed a new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that aspires to de-regulate the zone of free trade in goods and services among all signatory African nations. The Africa printers market is likely to observe significant growth as a result of these developments.

Zimbabwe, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Mauritius are 12 key African nations responsible for the growth of the Africa digital print industry. These nations have begun to purchase their own large format printers in order to print domestically, particularly when the technology is becoming more 'plug and play' and stable.

Key Findings of Market Report

Laser and inkjet printer categories are expected to become more popular in the Africa printers market during the forecast period. Common trends such as inkjet printers with A4 mono in home office and laser printers with A3 color in the office premises driving the usage of copy, scan, and print technologies for document generation and capture. This factor is likely to speed up digitalization of workflows as well as processes in the region.





Depending on application, the Africa printers market has been categorized into publication, advertising, packaging, and various other similar applications. In the printers’ business, the packaging application is likely to gain traction. This is mostly due to the expansion of industrial production, which has resulted in increasing demand for package printing.





In Africa, there are around 2,000 commercial printing companies, the most of which are small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). Another 1,000 businesses offer pre-press services including design and layout, as well as post-press services such as binding as well as finishing. All of these factors are likely to add to the growth of the Africa printers market in the years to come.



Africa Printers Market: Growth Drivers

In order to gain prominence among buyers as well as other participants in the value chain, firms are introducing new print engines at major shows. Next-generation print engines enable users with much less inkjet knowledge to accelerate digital inkjet development as well as integration process by enabling users to know about new possible applications rapidly and in a budget-friendly manner.





Big shifts in the Africa printers market are likely to pave the way for regional digital printing advancements and innovations. This technique has evolved into a mainstream procedure in the region, displacing traditional analog printing and boosting the expansion of the Africa printers market.



Africa Printer Market: Key Competitors

Hewlett-Packard Development Co. LP

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Canon, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Africa Printer Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Offset Lithography

Inkjet

Laser

Flexographic

Screen

Gravure

Others



Application

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Others

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

