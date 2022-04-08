Navajo Gaming and Hard Rock Digital Celebrate Arizona Launch of Hard Rock Sportsbook

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) and Hard Rock Digital today celebrated the launch of the all-new Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona, which provides fans ages 21 and over with access to bets across major sporting events, innovative promotions and best-in-class customer support. The enhanced Hard Rock Sportsbook platform includes more sports to bet live, same-game parlays and new reward features.

"Arizona has a rich sports culture and we're proud to enter the state with our great partners at Navajo Gaming," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital. "We're excited to debut our new platform, which players of all experience levels will appreciate for its ease of use, unique features and robust gaming options. Legendary service is part of Hard Rock's ethos, and we believe our commitment to customer support will help us stand out in this competitive market."

"We could not be more pleased or proud of our partnership with Hard Rock Digital. The quality and functionality of the mobile platform is outstanding, and we are anticipating great opportunities to cross-market the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) with a premiere gaming-hospitality operator and the world-renowned Hard Rock brand," offered Brian Parrish, Interim Chief Executive Officer for the NNGE.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available on iOS and Android devices and can be utilized by fans physically located within the state of Arizona. To download or learn more, please visit HardRockSportsbook.com. Currently, mobile sports betting is not permitted on tribal lands in accordance with the Navajo Nation and Arizona State Gaming Compact.

About Hard Rock Digital:

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

About Navajo Gaming:

NNGE is a Navajo Nation wholly-owned business entity created by the Navajo Nation in September 2006 to develop and operate Navajo casinos in accordance with federal and Navajo Nation laws, as well as the negotiated Navajo Nation-applicable state compacts (New Mexico and Arizona).

Employing 1,200 employees, NNGE operates four casinos and a travel plaza in New Mexico and Arizona, opening its first property, the Fire Rock Navajo Casino near Gallup, New Mexico, in November 2008. Within five years, three additional properties were added, as well as a travel plaza - Flowing Water Navajo Casino (October 2010); Northern Edge Navajo Casino (January 2012); Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort (May 2013); Navajo Blue Travel Plaza (September 2020).

NNGE is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. For the latest news and information, visit Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise's website: www.navajogaming.com and Facebook page

