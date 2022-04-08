Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market to Reach USD 8661 Million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cellulose ether and derivatives market had a market share of USD 5021.69 million in 2017, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.96% by 2030. There is an increasing demand for cellulose ether and derivatives in different areas due to its preferred use in pharmaceuticals, construction, and personal care. It is most essentially used in ordinary dry mortar, dry plaster adhesives, filling compounds, and emulsion paints in the construction industry. The pharmaceutical sector makes use of cellulose ether and its derivatives as well. Cellulose derivatives are used for dispersing systems like emulsions and suspensions in this sector. The polymers help prevent mechanical or thermal shocks when used in emulsion systems.





Key Insights

In 2021, The Asia Pacific will be the leading user of cellulose ether products because of acquiring almost ~50% of the global market.

Based on product type, the global cellulose ether and derivatives market is segmented into methylcellulose and derivatives, carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, and ethyl cellulose. The methylcellulose and derivatives segment had acquired ~40% of the market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at an elevated CAGR of 6.59% by 2030 .

. Based on applications, cellulose ether and derivatives are widely used in the construction sector, acquiring more than 50% of revenue generated in 2021.

Cellulose ether and derivatives are prominently used to improve viscosity, stability, and compatibility in the personal care industry. The use of cellulose ether and derivatives as a thickening agent supports the growth of the personal care segment in the global cellulose ether and derivatives market.





Global Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market to Experience a Prominent Development in Various Sectors

Cellulose Ether is a polymer produced from plant cells. It has a variety of uses in different ventures like the beauty care product and personal care, drugs and healthcare, oil and gas, etc. It goes about as a modifier in personal care items, for example, cleansers, shampoos, body washes, creams, serums, etc. As the interest for these products is expanding between individuals of different pay classes, the worldwide cellulose ethers and derivatives items markets are extending.

Its developing applications in the food and refreshment industry fill the requirement for this cellulose ether and its derivatives. It likewise goes about as an option for different substances such as xanthan and guar gum as it is a characteristic fixing. The lower manufacturing costs make a better option, and hence its worldwide market is expanding gradually. In the construction business, cellulose ethers are used in building material frameworks, such as manual and machine mortars, filling compounds, tile adhesives, concrete materials, emulsion paints, and water retention agents.

The methylcellulose and derivatives modified types of cellulose utilized in numerous applications, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, paper, and the food business. It is being used as a stool-relaxing agent, treating bowel syndrome and diverticulosis in the healthcare sector.

In 2002, it was discovered that it could be used for the treatment of the diseases like ileostomies, dosh, and colostomies. It is again significantly utilized as glues in gadgets, backdrop leather, materials, and paper. Due to its imperviousness to microbial development when contrasted with starches.

There has been an immense interest in methylcellulose and derivatives in the weight loss industry and relaxing hard contact lenses. Methylcellulose is utilized as a stabilizer and emulsifier in the hospitality sector. Changing food materials and recent fads in the food business have constrained the interest for methylcellulose and subordinates, which has boosted the methylcellulose market.





Impact of COVID-19

The world experienced an extraordinary COVID-19 flare-up presenting social, wellbeing, and financial crises. It led to the shortage of cellulose ether and derivatives in the food and beverage , pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other free research and development areas. The production had gone down because of lockdown and other restrictions.

In the post-COVID time, exercises supposedly got on target across the medical care and personal care area, research, and development sectors with the availability of funds. However, speculations had begun streaming once more; COVID-19 cases rose. The condition deteriorated, bringing about nations being on high alert again. Interest in cellulose ether and derivatives has been set to die down with effective vaccination programs worldwide.





Global Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Methyl Cellulose

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

By Application

Construction

Pharmaceutical and personal care

Food and Beverage

Others

Regions Covered

America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





List of Key Players

Shangdong Head Co. Ltd

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holding Inc

Nouryon Chemical Holdings

Shin Etsu Chemicals Co Ltd

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Rayonier Advanced Materials,

Colorcon, Fenchem

Zibo Hailan Chemicals Co. Ltd





October 2021 - Rayonier Advanced Materials declared today that, from this point forward, it would build costs for all its Cellulose Specialties items by at least 15 to 30% contingent upon item grade, as agreements permit. The motivation behind this increment is to assist the organization with counterbalancing the speeding up effects of cost expansion all through its worldwide inventory network.

- Rayonier Advanced Materials declared today that, from this point forward, it would build costs for all its Cellulose Specialties items by at least 15 to 30% contingent upon item grade, as agreements permit. The motivation behind this increment is to assist the organization with counterbalancing the speeding up effects of cost expansion all through its worldwide inventory network. In August 2021 , Nouryon wanted to assemble another production office to fulfill the expanding worldwide need for inventive and feasible substances for developing paints, coatings, and other end markets. The new office will be arranged in Southeast Asia. A 15–20 kilotons limit will extend Nouryon's Bermocoll business, which supplies ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose (EHEC) and other products to global and local clients.

, Nouryon wanted to assemble another production office to fulfill the expanding worldwide need for inventive and feasible substances for developing paints, coatings, and other end markets. The new office will be arranged in Southeast Asia. A 15–20 kilotons limit will extend Nouryon's Bermocoll business, which supplies ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose (EHEC) and other products to global and local clients. In May 2021 , Rayonier Advanced Materials. declared an essential interest in Anomera Inc., which delivers the best Cellulose Nanocrystals under the brand names, DextraCel, ChromaPu, and ChromAllur. Anomera addresses another cellulosic innovation stage for future development. This speculation is relied upon to offer another step to grow its business to new regions.

, Rayonier Advanced Materials. declared an essential interest in Anomera Inc., which delivers the best Cellulose Nanocrystals under the brand names, DextraCel, ChromaPu, and ChromAllur. Anomera addresses another cellulosic innovation stage for future development. This speculation is relied upon to offer another step to grow its business to new regions. In June 2020, J.M. Huber Corporation finished its Carboxymethyl Cellulose business (CMC) divestiture to Nouryon-a worldwide specialty synthetics organization with around 10,000 representatives working in the north of 80 nations worldwide.





