Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Inc. Services Have Been Requested by Six Expert Market Companies

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, was engaged by six defunct expert market companies requesting the services of Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Inc. to regain compliance with the SEC and become a tradable Pink Current Stock.



One World Universe Inc. is gaining traction with its subsidiary company, Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Inc. This week, six expert market companies reached out to One World Universe Inc. requesting services from Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Inc. and the expertise of Chief Financial Officer, Caren Currier, to regain compliance with the SEC and become a Pink Current company, tradeable on the US OTC Market. This is a big step in the right direction in terms of helping other companies succeed and building shareholder value with increased revenue generation. The six companies that will be assisted through Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Inc. will remain nameless at this time as they work towards regulatory compliance, but they will be announced following the changeover from Expert Market to Pink Current.

Adding six additional companies to the slate of rehabilitation will keep One World Universe Inc. busy for the next few months. The work that is put in to assisting these six companies will be a revenue generator unlike any deals we have inked in the past. We are excited to assist more companies and will value the business relationships that develop throughout the process. Additionally, these business relationships could potentially turn into a full circle of revenue generation and services provided as we roll out the Friends with Business Inc. website this month.

“When I started this company I had one thing in mind through every trial, tribulation, and success, and that was to make sure our business transactions were helping others on their journey in business or in life in general. We are beyond excited to work with these six new companies and to help them regain SEC compliance to prolong their business aspirations. I look forward to personally working with each of the CEOs and will collaborate on ways our businesses can help each other out down the road.” – Jerry C. Craig, One World Universe Inc. CEO

One World Universe Inc. and Caren Currier will be the lynchpin for these six companies. Mrs. Currier is one of the most renowned Chief Financial Officers in the OTC Markets. The standards that need to be met in order for a company to be a part of Dysfunctional Rehabilitation are very strict, but the ones she does accept, like these six companies, are companies that have tremendous potential to be key players in their respective markets.

“I am eager to work with the six new companies that have come to One World Universe for help. All six of the companies demonstrate the key factors I look for in order to be successful. The leadership behind each company has the best intent for the business and their shareholders. And the overall product or service they provide has a higher purpose other than making money. All of these combined with the financials and share structure I look for are matches for companies I believe will make a difference in the world. I am excited to complete the regulatory compliances necessary to get them back on the OTC Markets and have already begun the process of making that happen.” – Caren Currier, One World Universe Inc. CFO

