Algoma Steel Comments on Ontario’s Recently Announced Northern Energy Advantage Program

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today commented on Ontario’s newly announced Northern Ontario Energy Advantage Program (“NEAP”), an important program for Algoma as it pursues its transition to electric arc furnace (“EAF”) steelmaking.

“The Province’s commitment to supporting industrial electricity customers through the Northern Industrial Electricity Rebate Program was key in our decision to pursue electric arc steelmaking. We believe the ongoing support from the Government of Ontario through the enhanced NEAP program will play an important role in enabling us to modernize steelmaking and create a secure, stable future in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Michael McQuade, President and CEO of Algoma. “Importantly, the NEAP is expected to provide a reliable energy framework to allow industrial electricity consumers across Northern Ontario to consider long-term investment decisions in technologies and expansion initiatives that can further regional economic activity and advance climate change goals. We recognize and thank the province for their support and leadership on the path to net zero.”

With Algoma’s previously announced transition to EAF steelmaking, today’s NEAP announcement represents a further landmark reinforcing the relevance of its investment decision. Ontario’s clean energy grid is known as one of the lowest carbon emitting power supplies across North America. When combined with Algoma’s strategic decision to transition to EAF, the Company intends to become one of the leading producers of green steel in North America.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is on a transformation journey, investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing to secure a sustainable future. Our customer focus, growing capability and courage to meet the industry’s challenges head-on position us firmly as your partner in steel.

