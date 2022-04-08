Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2022 - Amending

PARIS Cedex 08, FRANCE

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

-Amending-
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
February 28, 2022

 		56,129,724

 		Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,163,344

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, April 8, 2022

