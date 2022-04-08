Convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL

English Lithuanian

On the initiative and decision of the Board of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL the ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL (identification code 121304349, the registered address Gynėjų str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania) is to be held on 30 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the premises located in Gynėjų str. 14, Vilnius. Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a.m.

The total number of shares of the Company amounts to 11,978,573. Given that the Company has acquired its own shares, the total number of votes for the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 11,749,032. ISIN code of the shares of the Company is LT0000102279.

The accounting day of the of General Meeting of Shareholders – 25 April 2022 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or persons authorized by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL includes:

1. Presentation of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL consolidated annual report for 2021.

2. Presentation of the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

3. Approval of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2021 of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

4. Resolution regarding profit distribution of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

5. Decision on approval of the Remuneration Report of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

6. Regarding the election of the members of the Board of Invalda INVL for a new term of office.

7. Regarding the determination of remuneration for work in the Board of the company.

8. Approval of the salary change in accordance with the provisions of the Remuneration Policy.

9. Resolution regarding purchase of own shares of the public joint-stock company Invalda INVL.

10. Resolution regarding the specific number of ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL for which employees shall be offered stock options contracts during the year 2022 and regarding the price of the shares.

11. Resolution regarding the exercise of stock options granted to Invalda INVL Group employees in 2019.

12. Resolution regarding increase of authorised capital of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

13. Class, number, nominal value and minimum issue price and payment of the issued shares.

14. Cancellation of the pre-emptive right of shareholders of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL to acquire shares issued by the Company.

15. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL and approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association.

16. Regarding the adjustment of the terms of payment for audit services for the audit services of 2021 annual financial statements

The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents what have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to the shareholders rights are published on the Company’s website www.invaldainvl.com , menu item Investor relations.

Shareholders have the right: (i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, then there is no need to make a decision - explanation of the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the General Shareholders Meeting; (ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing, sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes); (iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com. The company reserves the right to answer to those shareholders of the Company who can be identified and whose questions are not related to the company's confidential information or commercial secrets.

Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote, must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorise either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued by a natural person must be certified by a notary. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. No notarisation of such authorization is required. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the power of attorney issued through the means of electronic communication by e-mail info@invaldainvl.com not later than on the last business day before the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney and notification must be issued in writing and could be sent to the Company by electronic communication means if the transmitted information is secured and the shareholder's identity can be identified.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the General Shareholders Meeting through electronic means of communication. Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling ballot paper and signing with a qualified electronic signature, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of the general ballot paper is published together with draft resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting as well as on the Company's website www.invaldainvl.com.

If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the ballot paper to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or ordinary mail.

The filled ballot paper must be signed by the shareholder or its authorised representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the ballot paper if an authorized person is voting. The filled and signed ballot paper must be sent by the registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person no later than the beginning of the General Shareholders Meeting. Shareholders may also vote by signing the voting bulletin with an electronic signature and sending it to the Company by e-mail. A duly completed and with a qualified electronic signature signed ballot paper can be sent to the company by e-mail info@invaldainvl.com before the start of the general meeting of shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com