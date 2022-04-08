Holding(s) in Company

| Source: Stagecoach Group PLC Stagecoach Group PLC

Perth, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.1823693.8959647.07833339038823
Position of previous notification (if applicable)3.0399713.8929536.932924 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95 17551401 3.182369
Sub Total 8.A175514013.182369%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/05/202203/05/2022Cash35670000.646759
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/05/202204/05/2022Cash24500.000441
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/05/202206/05/2022Cash107326821.946023
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/06/202206/06/2022Cash30780.000557
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/06/202228/06/2022Cash22822900.413818
Cash-settled Equity Swap29/06/202229/06/2022Cash20810000.377321
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/08/202202/08/2022Cash20440.000369
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202202/09/2022Cash15000.000270
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/11/202202/11/2022Cash47070.000847
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202202/12/2022Cash87280.001573
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202222/12/2022Cash107820.001954
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/01/202304/01/2023Cash353950.006410
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/02/202302/02/2023Cash12996000.235625
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/03/202302/03/2023Cash118630.002143
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/03/202322/03/2023Cash419360.007602
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/03/202330/03/2023Cash12910000.234080
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/04/202304/04/2023Cash226050.004089
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/04/202327/04/2023Cash158810.002877
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/05/202303/05/2023Cash157170.002845
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/05/202317/05/2023Cash570000.010333
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash110.000001
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/04/202707/04/2027Cash1530.000027
Sub Total 8.B2 214874223.895964%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities Plc3.1823583.8959647.078322%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
08-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London