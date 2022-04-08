Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

8 April 2022

Issue of Equity

The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 8 April 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

845,932 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 62.89p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2022.

The Offer is now closed, having been fully subscribed.

Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors and PCAs/PDMRs:





Director / PDMR Shares

allotted Issue

price Jean Brock Person closely associated with David Brock – Director 49,019 61.2p Benjamin Wilkinson PDMR 81,699 61.2p

Following this allotment, the Company has 190,262,338 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.