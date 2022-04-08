Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 April 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 8 April 2022 by Nick Hawthorn, PDMR of the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 8,749 ordinary shares at a price of 68.0p per share.