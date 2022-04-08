Eimskip: Information regarding Q1 results

English Icelandic

According to management accounts for January and February along with a new forecast for March 2022, which is now available, it is estimated that EBITDA in the quarter will be considerably higher than in the same quarter in previous year. The first quarter had a strong start both in container liner and international forwarding compared to same quarter last year.

It is estimated that EBITDA in the first quarter will be in the range of EUR 27-30 million compared to EUR 16.3 million in the same quarter last year. EBIT in the quarter is estimated in the range of EUR 11.7-14.7 million compared to EBIT of EUR 4.5 million for the same period 2021.

Eimskip is still preparing financial results for March and Q1 2022 and the results are subject to change during that process and until the work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its first quarter results after market closing on Thursday 12 May 2022.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.