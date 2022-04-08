BelkaStrelkaDoge Will Launch Its Memecoin's Presale Soon

Essen, Germany, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Its members are in charge of the project's management, governance, and ownership. The project's founders think that the investors and not their team should own the funds.

Investors may take part in governance on this platform and get a return on their investment. Furthermore, BelkaStrelkaDoge wishes to provide liquidity to its community and distribute rewards to those investing in the project.





More Details about the $BSD Presale

The project’s token will launch on the BNB Chain with a total supply of 1 trillion coins. The team wishes to follow a specific token distribution rule:

Pre-sale round : 64.32% of the tokens

: 64.32% of the tokens ILO fee : 1.41% of the coins

: 1.41% of the coins Contract fee : 0.3% of the total supply

: 0.3% of the total supply Liquidity pool: 33.97% of the BelkaStrelkaDoge tokens

BelkaStrelkaDoge is one of the few projects in the blockchain universe that does not allocate tokens to its team.

Early investors will soon get a chance to put their hands on the token at the pre-sale round on Unicrypt . The team has specified a Soft Cap equal to 50 BNB, with a Hard Cap standing at 150 BNB.

The presale’s liquidity will be locked for 12 months, a typical move for the teams that wish to prove their commitment to the project.

What’s Next for BelkaStrelkaDoge?

The project’s roadmap clearly explains the next milestones in the team’s plans. BelkaStrelkaDoge has recently obtained a KYC certification , and it plans to list $BSD on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Among the project’s key performance indicators (or KPIs), the team included the intention to reach 1,000 token holders. The project’s market reach should grow thanks to several online marketing campaigns.

Moreover, BelkaStrelkaDoge will soon announce several crypto partnerships representing a strategic move to achieve its ambitious plans. The developers will release an updated version of the project’s website by this time, and $BSD will debut on centralized crypto exchanges (CEX).

The last milestone in the team’s roadmap is launching an NFT marketplace system, which should attract new investors.

About BelkaStrelkaDoge

The two dogs, Belka and Strelka, who traveled to space and returned to Earth, have motivated the team's efforts. Similarly, the team is now offering the opportunity for investors to "travel to space.” After a long wait, Belkastrelka will finally be available to the public.

Dreaming of traveling to space as a youngster is common for most people. Belka and Strelka made it possible for humans to go to the furthest reaches of space on their own.

We are talking about one of the earliest initiatives merging dogs, the Soviet Union, and space. This coin uses the BNB Chain system's BEP-20 protocol. Exchange of $BSD for other currencies running on this popular chain will be available to customers.

To ensure that memecoin transactions are entirely open and transparent, the memecoin team opted to relinquish their project ownership. Connect with BelkaStrelkaDoge via its website or the following social media pages for additional information.