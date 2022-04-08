Botanika Life Celebrates Earth Day Every Day

MIAMI, Fl., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by nature, Botanika Life is a collection of clean, hand-crafted luxury beauty and wellness products loaded with full-spectrum CBD and powerhouse plant-based ingredients like eucalyptus and lavender. All Botanika Life products are vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged to be eco-friendly, helping to reduce environmental impact and support their commitment to sustainability.

Their line exemplifies their socially conscious commitment to create products that exceed the “clean criteria.'' Their Full Spectrum CBD is sourced from 100% U.S.A. Organically Grown Hemp in the state of Oregon. It is pesticide-free, grown using sustainable farming techniques and extracted using the finest CO2 extraction process.

“We created Botanika Life with one goal in mind; to make the life-changing benefits of full spectrum CBD and plant-based formulas available to all,” says Co-Founders, Stacey and Benny Shabtai.

At Botanika Life, they believe in honest ingredients and powerful botanicals to help you feel your best, every day. Botanika Life utilizes the healing powers of flowers and plants to develop innovative products with pure ingredients and clean formulas for beauty, pain + wellness, products good enough to eat! Their products are Farm to Face. To Stacey and Benny, sustainability isn't just the longevity of the Earth, Sustainability is the Earth.

About Botanika Life

Botanika Life is created with only the good stuff; clean, safe, vegan, all natural and gluten-free ingredients, free of additives, sulfates and parabens. Their hemp is 100% U.S. grown and processed, organically grown, pesticide-free and non-GMO. Their packaging is eco-friendly + sustainable. Botanika Life conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing, quality control and provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. Today, Botanika Life’s products can be purchased online or at Neiman Marcus, Setai Miami Beach, Bergdorf Goodman, Equinox, MGM Resorts International and Nordstrom.