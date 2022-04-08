Nykode Therapeutics announces presentation of preclinical data from its second generation Vaccibody vaccine technology at 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies, today announced preclinical data from its second-generation Vaccibody™ Antigen-Presenting Cell (APC)-targeting vaccine technology, which incorporates immune-stimulatory cytokines. The data will be presented in a poster session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.



“The preclinical data reported at AACR highlights that Nykode’s unique vaccines co-expressed with immune-stimulatory proteins can produce a nearly three-fold boost in anti-tumor immune cell response in comparison to the first-generation platform. The research showcases the advantages of Nykode’s APC-targeted delivery of tumor specific antigens and its ability to successfully induce a powerful immune response against tumor cells, overcoming a historical challenge in the development of cancer vaccines. We look forward to continued innovation in our platform as we advance our pipeline of vaccine candidates through the clinic,” said Mikkel Pedersen, Chief Scientific Officer of Nykode Therapeutics.

The preclinical results demonstrate that the co-expression of the Vaccibody molecule and immune-stimulatory cytokines enhances anti-tumor immune responses, leads to an expansion of antigen-specific polyfunctional effector T cells and superior tumor control. In addition, the data demonstrate that the second-generation platform enhances APC infiltration, proliferation and differentiation, measured by live CD45+ infiltrated cells and the proportion of DCs in live CD45+ cells, including cDC1.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract #: 2232

Title: A novel and versatile cytokine empowered DNA vaccine platform with superior immune activating potential

Authors: Beraas, et al.

Session Title: Vaccines: Oncolytic and Prophylactic

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

The poster presentation is available in the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting program and in the Scientific Papers and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies which is in Phase 2 for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out licensed to Genentech and is in Phase 1b for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase 1/2a for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer. Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase 1/2 trial in 2021 with its two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company has collaborations with Roche, Genentech and Nektar Therapeutics within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on Euronext Growth (Oslo), a trading platform operated

by Euronext, the leading Pan-European market infrastructure. The ticker code is NYKD. Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com.

