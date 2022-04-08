Powerful Pepper Company Finalist in UGA's 2022 Flavor of Georgia Competition

MARIETTA, Ga., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judges have selected Powerful Pepper Company's product, Hot Pickled Okra, as a finalist to compete in the second and final round of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences' annual Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest. Narrowed from a field of 148 products, the finalists will compete on April 21 at The Classic Center in Athens with an award ceremony to follow.

Powerful Pepper Company touts their Hot Pickled Okra as a true Southern snack. Georgia-grown okra is elevated by the addition of Caribbean red habaneros and Pequin chilis and a slice of lemon, along with pickling spices like coriander, mustard seed, and black pepper for a unique, low-calorie snack.

"You have to try these in a Bloody Mary or alongside your favorite cheeses on a charcuterie board," said Jay, founder of the Powerful Pepper Company. "If you really want to try something unique, chop up the pickled habanero in the jar when you finish the okra and add it to your favorite sandwich spread for a spicy treat."

The contest is the state's proving ground for small, independent food companies like the Powerful Pepper Company as well as established products looking for recognition or new markets. This year's finalists represent all corners of the state and the best of Georgia's diverse culinary heritage.

"The Flavor of Georgia competition is an opportunity for the Department of Food Science and Technology (FST) to make an impact with companies and individuals who are developing new products and new businesses — ultimately, these new products and businesses benefit not only those who are directly involved in them but also those who buy the products they sell," said FST Department Head and Professor Manpreet Singh. "With a wealth of resources at their disposal through FST on the Athens and Griffin campuses, Flavor of Georgia competitors are able to develop flavorful, marketable and profitable products for consumers."

Entries are evaluated by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential. Winners will be named for each category, the overall grand prize and a people's choice award, which will be chosen by event attendees.

Showcasing Georgia's Best

Flavor of Georgia is more than a contest; it helps promote and showcase the variety and success of food entrepreneurs in the state. Since 2007, more than 1,500 products have been entered into the contest, and participating businesses have experienced increased sales, publicity and interest in their products.

The Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest is organized by the UGA CAES Department of Food Science and Technology with support from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Grown and Georgia Agribusiness Council.

More information about the Powerful Pepper Company's award-winning products and company history can be found at powerfulpepper.co

Product Contact:

Jay Gleaton

jay@powerfulpepper.co

678-984-3611

Contest Contact:

Isabel Gutierrez

Isabel.gutierrez@uga.edu

706-542-0272

Media Contact UGA:

Jordan Powers

jpowers@uga.edu

706-542-4274

Hot Pickled Okra





Two jars of Powerful Pepper Company's hot pickled okra showing ingredients and label.









