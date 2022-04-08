Aadi Bioscience Announces Data Presentation on incidence of TSC1 and TSC2 Alterations in Advanced Cancers at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

- First rigorous analysis estimates TSC1 and TSC2 definite impact alteration incidence in U.S. as approximately 12,000 advanced cancer patients in 2030

- Findings also identify highest frequency of TSC1 alterations in bladder, kidney, and lung squamous cell cancers, while TSC2 alterations have the highest frequency in hepatobiliary, ovarian, and soft tissue sarcomas

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the presentation of a poster (#5799) at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. The research that was presented quantifies the type and number of advanced cancer patients with malignant tumors carrying TSC1 or TSC2 alterations.

The study, presented by Gunsagar S. Gulati, M.D., Ph.D., Resident Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston evaluated the landscape of TSC1 or TSC2 alterations across 31 solid tumors from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA; n ~10,000 patients), AACR GENIE database (Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK): n ~ 15,000 patients, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI): n ~ 5,500 patients) and subsequently estimated the annual incidence of patients with these alterations using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program (SEER) database.

The study, which was conducted by additional researchers at BWH, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Tessellon in Missouri, found that the incidence of advanced cancer patients with TSC1 or TSC2 alterations in 2030 in the U.S. is projected to be approximately 32,000, of which approximately 12,000 patients carry “definite” mutations (frameshift, nonsense, splice-site mutations and deep deletions). TSC1 alterations were most frequent in bladder, kidney, and lung squamous cell cancers, while TSC2 alterations were most frequent in hepatobiliary, ovarian, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Neil Desai, Ph.D., Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Aadi, stated, “Consistent with our expectations, the incidence of patients with TSC1 or TSC2 definite impact alterations is significant, and only exceeded by the incidence of actionable mutations in EGFR, KRAS, HER2, PIK3CA, or BRAF. We are actively enrolling patients into our ongoing pivotal PRECISION 1 trial to evaluate nab-sirolimus in patients harboring TSC1 or TSC2 mutations and look forward to reporting preliminary data in the first half of next year.”

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication. FYARRO is an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models.

Based on data from the AMPECT trial with FYARRO and following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. Aadi also has ongoing studies to evaluate dosing of FYARRO in combination regimens. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

