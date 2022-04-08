Team SECU Puts Their Best Foot Forward for the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Run in the Nation’s Capital

RALEIGH, N.C., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of avid runners and walkers from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) was in Washington, D.C. on April 3rd representing Team SECU in the 2022 Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run® and 5K Run-Walk. SECU also served as a sponsor for the event, which benefits Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) and children’s hospitals nationwide.



Danielle Gilleland, SECU’s Vice President of Card Services Loss Control, was a first-time participant in the event and gladly made the trip from North Carolina to don her Team SECU shirt and walk for a great cause. “I was excited to learn of SECU’s sponsorship of the Cherry Blossom Run and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to participate. It was an incredibly rewarding experience and something I am quite proud of!”

The Credit Union Cherry Blossom Run, held in April each year during the National Cherry Blossom Festival, is sponsored solely by the credit union industry – credit unions, credit union suppliers, and supporters. The annual event is a golden opportunity for America’s credit unions to gather with a shared vision – to bring awareness to the credit union difference and to impact the lives of sick children and their families. Proceeds from the event support 170 children’s hospitals, including several in North Carolina. Over $9 million has been donated to CMN hospitals since sponsorship began in 2002.

“SECU has been a proud sponsor of the Cherry Blossom Run for many years,” said Leigh Brady, Chief Operating Officer of State Employees’ Credit Union. “Going the distance alongside a sea of competitive credit union colleagues with a goal of providing life-saving treatment and care for children in need is a spectacular way of demonstrating the positive impact that credit unions are making across the nation. This is a fun event and complements our employees’ support for North Carolinians and the communities we serve.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

