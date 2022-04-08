Primacorp contributes $30K to Sea to Sky Community Services Employment Program

Squamish, BC, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by their recent partnership with the Sea to Sky Community Services’ (SSCS) Community Employment Program, Peter and Stephanie Chung have made a gift of $30,000 to SSCS.

Primacorp has been part of the Squamish community through Quest University since 2020. The partnership with SSCS supports Primacorp’s strong commitment to enrich the communities in which they operate, forming strategic partnerships to “give back” in the fields of employment, healthcare, and education.

In 2021, Primacorp collaborated with SSCS to staff their new Quest University location of Joe’s Table Café, a social enterprise committed to providing fulfilling employment to as many people with cognitive disabilities as possible.

Joe’s Table at Quest was opened by Peter and Stephanie Chung, in honour of their late son Joseph, who lived with autism. As reported in a recent Squamish Chief article, the Chung family’s hope is that “customers will gain an understanding of the importance and value of inclusiveness.”

"One thing that I found is that people with different abilities tend to stick with a job,” Peter Chung said. “A lot of times when you go to coffee shops, it is more of a short-term employment. But people with different abilities, they tend to stick with it […] They have a lot of pride in what they do.”

Joe’s Table is one of more than 20 businesses along the Sea to Sky Corridor currently partnering with SSCS to support underserved individuals in gaining meaningful employment. The Chung family are keen to further their patronage of the SSCS community employment program in the years ahead and look forward to working with the organization to empower more workers with disabilities in the Sea to Sky community.

By supporting SSCS, the Chung family will also aid in providing access to mental healthcare to young people ages 12-24 through newly-minted partner organization Foundry Sea to Sky. Foundry Sea to Sky offers support, social services, and access to primary care to neurodiverse youth and their families.

By building positive relationships with community partners, Primacorp also aims to strengthen the local support networks for Quest University students to access counselling and peer support. Community support and access to local resources contribute to a positive post-secondary education and help students excel in their studies.

Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education with a primary focus on changing lives through education, service, and care. Dedicated to creating meaningful employment for individuals with cognitive disabilities and a strong advocator for autism awareness, Primacorp Ventures participates in a variety of community initiatives and philanthropist work. Primacorp Ventures Inc.