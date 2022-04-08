The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change Launches the Beloved Community Leadership Academy

Atlanta, Georgia, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, GA. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is now accepting applications until May 1st, for its new Beloved Community Leadership Academy (BCLA), the King Center’s premiere education program for youth ages 13-18 years old that starts July 5th. The program application, nomination form and scholarship information can be found at Beloved Community Leadership Academy.

This unique virtual learning experience focuses on leadership and character development, entrepreneurship and 21st-century innovation. The 15-month BCLA curriculum includes weekly training sessions in three Program Pillars: Dr. King’s Philosophy of Nonviolence; Technology and Innovation; and Business and Entrepreneurship.

“This dynamic global educational program represents The King Center’s unwavering commitment to developing the next generation of Beloved Community leaders committed to embracing nonviolence as a means to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world.” concluded Dr. Bernice A. King, the CEO of the King Center.

“We encourage educators and parents worldwide to nominate aspiring students who will benefit from this unique educational experience designed for youth ages 13-18 years old,” said Ian Moore, Program Director, Beloved Community Leadership Academy.

BCLA features renowned industry leaders such as Mr. Earl Lucas from Ford Motor Company, Mr. Sola Winley from Major League Soccer and Dr. Bernice A King, as well as many others, sharing with students diverse insights into their own career success.

The program culminates with a pitch showcase featuring each student’s curated business proposal and UX/UI design skills. This will enable participants to bring their business ideas to the marketplace.

Thanks to the support of Corporate sponsors, The King Center is providing need-and-merit based scholarships to students. Also, in an effort to create an equitable and accessible environment, The King Center is decreasing the digital divide by providing laptops and hotspots to students in need.

The general application, nomination form and scholarship information can be found at: https://thekingcenter.org/leadershipacademy. All applications must be submitted by May 1st, 2022, and the program officially starts July 5th, 2022.

*Educators may nominate more than one student for the leadership academy. Scholarships are awarded based on need and/or merit. Scholarship amounts range from partial tuition support to full tuition support. Accepted students and their parents and/or guardians will be notified via email of their scholarship award.

For more information about BCLA please contact:

Contact: Ian Moore

E-mail: leadershipacademy@thekingcenter.org

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

For more information, please visit www.thekingcenter.org.



