Healios AG Named as a Finalist for the Coveted 2022 Swiss Medtech Award

BASEL, Switzerland, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healios AG, a MedTech company focused on developing and validating digital biomarkers since 2014, has been named one of three finalists for the 2022 Swiss Medtech Award. Healios AG has made it into the finals thanks to their smartphone technology that monitors the neurological functions of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. Healios AG collaborated with the Research Centre for Clinical Neuroimmunology and Neuroscience (RC2NB, division of University Hospital Basel) to develop DreaMS ™, CE Mark (Class I), a smartphone technology for patients with MS. DreaMS is an app-based program that assesses patients' neurological function as they perform their daily activities. It focuses on areas that typically cause MS patients difficulty, such as movement, dexterity, cognition, and vision. The smartphone app collects data from the individual's smartphone, which is then analyzed by algorithms to calculate digital metrics. DreaMS is a Software Medical Device, cleared by the European Medicine Agency (EMA).

"Being named as a finalist for such a competitive and prestigious award is truly an honor. Thank you Swiss MedTech for recognizing Healios AG. The DreaMS app is poised to not only attribute to significant, progressive strides forward in the care and treatment of MS patients, but also further amplify innovation by Swiss MedTech companies to impact research and clinical management worldwide. Additionally, we are proud to share in celebrating this achievement with fellow finalists, AlveoliX AG and Biospectal SA, and their innovative technology," said Guilhem Dupont, Healios AG Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Healios AG

Healios AG is a MedTech company that has worked with pharmaceutical companies and academic research teams in the EU and U.S. to develop and validate digital biomarkers since 2014. The Healios AG technology meets requirements for CE Mark and FDA and has applications across neuroscience, cardiovascular and beyond. Healios digital biomarkers cover five key domains, and each domain can be measured through the performance of fun and interactive proprietary tests tailored to the research needs. Altogether, Healios AG tests can generate over 200 digital biomarkers.

Healios AG offers a truly unique value proposition for strategic partners as they possess advanced proprietary science and processes to rapidly develop new applications of their digital biomarkers and increase disease coverage and offer continuity by design between medical research and medical practice, which also includes 'Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD). Additionally, Healios AG has the only system architecture that enables integrability with other platforms such as EHR and wearables. Looking ahead, Healios AG aims to be the leading provider of digital biomarkers across the full neuroscience and life sciences field. Additional information about Healios AG can be obtained at www.healios.io.

About the Swiss Medtech Award

Swiss Medtech launched the Swiss Medtech Award in 2018. The CHF 75,000 prize - sponsored by the Lichtsteiner Stiftung, Sonova Gruppe, the Straumann Gruppe and Ypsomed recognizes outstanding achievements in the Swiss medical technology industry. The jury, chaired by Prof. Mirko Meboldt ETH Zurich, evaluates the candidates in a two-stage process according to the following criteria: patient benefit, advancements in healthcare, and pioneering technological spirit. Between five and seven companies make it to the shortlist and three move on to the final. The winning team is announced and honored at the annual Swiss Medtech Day, the most important event of the Swiss medical technology industry.

