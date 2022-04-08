RGC Resources, Inc. Appoints Robert Johnston to Board of Directors

ROANOKE, Va., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Johnston was appointed to the Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) at a board meeting held on April 7, 2022. He will serve as a Class B Director.



“We are very pleased to have Rob join our Board. His extensive public company and utility experiences will be valuable to our shareholders, Board and company”, said Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources.

Mr. Johnston serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for The InterTech Group, Inc. (TIG). In this capacity, he is responsible for merger and acquisition activities, investments and communications as well as oversight of a number of TIG operating companies. Mr. Johnston previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Vice Chairman of Hudson Bay Company.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,600 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

