Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) Promotes the Region’s Business Advantages at Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Albuquerque, NM, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned with its mission to establish a national identity as a leading location for business investment, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is attending the 37th annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado in partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Partnership.

The 37th annual space symposium brings together spacefaring nations, space agencies, commercial space businesses and associated subcontractors, allowing the Albuquerque region to position itself as a location of choice for new investment to a variety of relevant stakeholders within this important industry sector.

“The New Mexico Partnership is always excited to work with community partners to highlight a united New Mexico.” said Melinda Allen, President/CEO, New Mexico Partnership. “We look forward to supporting all of the wonderful developments that will come from our partnerships in the space industry.”

With nearly 16,000 employed within aerospace cluster industries, the aerospace cluster in Greater Albuquerque is an important driver of the region’s economy. Home to the Kirtland Air Force Research Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories and in close proximity to Los Alamos National Laboratories, Greater Albuquerque holds the largest share of aerospace employment in the State of New Mexico and is the second most concentrated metro in the Southwest for employment within these industries.

“Aerospace and aviation technologies play an important role in the current and future state of our regional and global economy,” said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “With our partners at the State of New Mexico, we are aggressively showcasing our region’s assets and aligning them to the unique standards of the space industry. This is a high priority for us as an organization and will allow us to build an identity as a location of choice for investment for these types of operations.”

To provide greater context as to the significant depth of this industry in greater Albuquerque, AREA has developed a white paper outlining the industry strengths which tell a signifncant story.

“In greater Albuquerque, aerospace industries contribute over $2 billion to the regional GDP,” said Grant Taylor, Business Develoment Director, AREA. “That type of growth and development cannot be ignored and we want to remain part of this movement.”

To learn more about the Aerospace industry in Greater Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico, visit https://www.abq.org/aerospace.

About AREA: The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org.