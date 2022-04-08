Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Reach out to the Portnoy Law Firm prior to the April 11, 2022 Deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec securities between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint filed in this lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fennec Pharmaceuticals had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted PEDMARK New Drug Application (“NDA”); (3) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted NDA were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

