Wrapmate Raises an Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round of $1.7 Million to Reinvent the Vehicle Graphics Industry

Denver, Colorado, United States, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 3 years of significant growth, Wrapmate decides to take strategic outside capital.

DENVER, Colo., April 7th – Wrapmate, a Denver-based tech and service company in the vehicle wrapping industry, has announced today that it has raised an oversubscribed pre-seed round of $1.7 million led by Automotive Ventures in addition to a supergroup of angel investors.

"Automotive Ventures led Wrapmate's pre-seed round of capital to help accelerate growth, with the belief that the startup will ultimately become a category-defining business. We have a deep conviction that Wrapmate is well-positioned to transform the vehicle wrap industry," says Steve Greenfield, Automotive Ventures's Founder and Managing Director. "We see Wrapmate as a catalyst for expanding the vehicle wrap industry as a whole while providing a better experience for consumers and service providers alike. We're thrilled to join them as a partner on this journey.”

“We are extremely excited to have an incredible strategic group of investors at this stage,” says Chris Loar, Founder and CEO of Wrapmate. “The combination of Automotive Ventures and our angels provides Wrapmate with the perfect support at the perfect time.”

Loar founded Wrapmate in 2018 after spending over 12 years in the vehicle wrapping industry and finding himself frustrated with the historically underdeveloped and fragmented nature of the space.

Wrapmate set out to reimagine the way customers learn about, purchase and install their vehicle graphics anywhere in the US using its technology-enabled platform. Through Wrapmate’s network of over 1,300 installation Pros representing every major US market, they provide customers a digital, one-stop shop for all their vehicle wrapping needs.

“Wrapmate is in an incredible position at this stage with key relationships, strategic investors, patented technology and a massively growing network of graphic installers,” says Loar. “We are excited to help the industry reach its full potential.”

To learn more about Wrapmate’s vision and future plans, please contact: investors@wrapmate.com.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an all-in-one digital platform for business owners and consumers to get their vehicle wraps & graphics projects designed, produced and installed in any US city. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can visualize, purchase and even finance their vehicle graphics in the simplest way possible. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 1,300 vetted graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and solutions to grow their business. To learn more, visit wrapmate.com.

Attachment