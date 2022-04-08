Sativus Tech Announces Roadshow After Appointing New Company Ceo

Newly named CEO Tal Wilk-Glazer will lead discussions with potential investors about the company’s trajectory in the markets and its advancements in becoming the first AgTech company to produce saffron in indoor vertical farms.

Roadshow provides an inside look at the saffron industry and how a reliable and consistent production of the spice could expand its applications into various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics.

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) today announced that it will hold a public virtual roadshow for investors and potential investors to get an inside look at the AgTech company’s achievements and how its subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is advancing towards becoming the first company to create a large-scale production of saffron using vertical farming technology. Newly named CEO Tal Wilks-Glazer will lead the meetings with a deep dive into the company’s recent advancements in R&D and strategic engagements that position Sativus Tech for future success.

Sativus Tech focuses on developing the protocols for growing food products with low production yields in indoor vertical farms. Through its subsidiary, Saffron Tech, the company has been on the forefront of creating a reliable and consistent supply of saffron allowing the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and beauty industries to expand its product offerings.

Sativus Tech’s 2-Day Virtual Investor’s Roadshow:

English Wednesday, April 13 11:00AM EST/8:00AM PST – 18:00 Israel Virtual Link Hebrew Thursday, April 14, 10:00AM Israel Virtual Link

Tal Wilk-Glazer will outline the recent achievements that have propelled Sativus Tech and its subsidiary company further towards their respective company goals. She will also give investors an inside look into the strategic plans and milestones for Sativus Tech and Saffron Tech in the coming year. Wilk-Glazer will give an overview of the state of the saffron market today and how accelerating the company’s R&D activities will attract strategic partnerships an promote further investment into the company.

Those planning to join the virtual roadshow should contact info@saffron.ag for further details and to schedule a 1:1 meeting.

Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an AgTech company that uses advanced vertical farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but scarce in the marketplace. A reliable supply of these highly coveted food products can be used in various applications including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, culinary, and the beauty industry.

Sativus Tech Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the protocols to grow saffron in indoor vertical farms. It is also increasing the production of the spice by multiplying the number of annual harvests. Sativus Tech Corp’s technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Investor Relations:

Tal Wilk-Glazer

CEO

(800) 608-6432

Press Inquiries:

info@saffron.ag