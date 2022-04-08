RGP Investments Announces the Implementation of the Change to the Investment Objective of the RGP Global Sector Class, the RGP Global Sector Fund, the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Growth Portfolio and the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio

English French

QUEBEC CITY, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“RGP Investments”) is pleased to announce today the implementation, effective as of today, of the change to the investment objective of the RGP Global Sector Class, the RGP Global Sector Fund the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Growth Portfolio and the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio (the “Targeted Funds”) previously announced on January 14th, 2022, which change was approved by the securityholders of the Targeted Funds at a special meeting of securityholders held on March 2023, 2022 in virtual form, as more fully described below.



Investment Objective Change



The change to the investment objective of the RGP Global Sector Class and the RGP Global Sector Fund is implemented effective as of today, in order to allow each of these funds to deploy its investment strategy without being required to invest a majority of its assets in exchange-traded funds. This change is more fully described below:

Name of Fund Prior Investment Objective New Investment Objective RGP Global Sector Class This Fund’s objective is to provide long-term growth by investing mostly in global equity securities through sector-based exchange traded funds. The Fund will only invest in an ETF if it is an index participation unit. The fundamental investment objective may only be changed with the approval of a majority of the votes casted at a meeting of unitholders called for that purpose. This Fund’s objective is to provide long-term growth by investing mostly in global equity securities, either directly or through investments in securities of exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. The fundamental investment objective may only be changed with the approval of a majority of the votes casted at a meeting of unitholders called for that purpose. RGP Global Sector Fund This Fund’s objective is to provide long-term growth by investing mostly in global equity securities through sector-based exchange traded funds. The Fund will only invest in an ETF if it is an index participation unit. The fundamental investment objective may only be changed with the approval of a majority of the votes casted at a meeting of unitholders called for that purpose. This Fund’s objective is to provide long-term growth by investing mostly in global equity securities, either directly or through investments in securities of exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. The fundamental investment objective may only be changed with the approval of a majority of the votes casted at a meeting of unitholders called for that purpose.

The change to the investment objective of the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Growth Portfolio and the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio is implemented effective as of today, in order to allow each of these funds to deploy its investment strategy without being required to invest its assets primarily in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. This change is more fully described below:

Name of Fund Prior Investment Objective New Investment Objective GreenWise Conservative Portfolio The investment objective of this Fund is to produce a combination of income and some long-term capital appreciation through responsible investing. The Fund primarily holds exchange-traded funds or other underlying mutual funds in order to have access to equity securities and fixed income securities, whether Canadian or foreign. The Fund may also hold securities directly. The fundamental investment objective may only be changed with the approval of a majority of the votes casted at a meeting of unitholders called for that purpose. The Fund’s investment objective is to produce a combination of income and some long-term capital appreciation through a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian or foreign equity securities and fixed income securities, either directly or through investments in securities of exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. The Fund’s fundamental investment objective may only be amended with the approval of a majority of votes at a meeting of unitholders convened for that purpose. GreenWise Growth Portfolio The investment objective of this Fund is to produce long-term capital appreciation and some income through responsible investing. The Fund primarily holds exchange-traded funds or other underlying mutual funds in order to have access to equity securities and fixed income securities, whether Canadian or foreign. The Fund may also hold securities directly. The Fund’s fundamental investment objective may only be amended with the approval of a majority of votes at a meeting of unitholders convened for that purpose. The Fund’s investment objective is to produce long-term capital appreciation and some investment income through a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian or foreign equity securities and fixed income securities, either directly or through investments in securities of exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. The Fund’s fundamental investment objective may only be amended with the approval of a majority of votes at a meeting of unitholders convened for that purpose. GreenWise Balanced Portfolio The investment objective of this Fund is to produce a combination of income and long-term capital appreciation through responsible investing. The Fund primarily holds exchange-traded funds or other underlying mutual funds in order to have access to equity securities and fixed income securities, whether Canadian or foreign. The Fund may also hold securities directly. The Fund’s fundamental investment objective may only be amended with the approval of a majority of votes at a meeting of unitholders convened for that purpose. The Fund’s investment objective is to produce a combination of income and long-term capital appreciation through a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian or foreign equity securities and fixed income securities, either directly or through investments in securities of exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. The Fund’s fundamental investment objective may only be amended with the approval of a majority of votes at a meeting of unitholders convened for that purpose.

Additional information regarding the change to the investment objective of the Targeted Funds is provided in the amendment no. 1 dated January 24, 2022 to the simplified prospectus dated April 15, 2021, the amendment no. 2 dated January 24, 2022 to the annual information form dated April 15, 2021, amended by amendment no. 1 dated July 9, 2021, and the Targeted Funds facts dated January 24, 2022, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments acts as manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund, RGP Global Sector Class, Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, Sectorwise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio, GreenWise Growth Portfolio and RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”). As Manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investment Funds is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

