Bona Fide Masks Corp. Expands Trusted Supply Chain and Broadens Business Model to Better Serve Wholesale Market

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, has expanded its business model by increasing product offerings for institutions, as well as individual customers. This expanded supply chain will help Bona Fide Masks address any potential production issues with individual manufacturers. Under a new distribution deal with highly regarded mask producer Chengde Technologies Co., Ltd. (Chengde), Bona Fide Masks has acquired authorized distribution rights for Chengde products in the United States and Canada. Millions of the Chengde KN95 masks will be available to ship from Bona Fide Masks' stock in the U.S.

The Chengde KN95, like the Powecom® and Harley KN95 masks, was authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in healthcare settings by healthcare professionals when N95 masks were in short supply. This EUA is no longer active since N95 masks are abundantly available, but it speaks to the quality of this KN95 mask.

Bona Fide Masks will make the high-efficiency Chengde KN95 along with its other masks available to the wholesale community, promoting business-to-business (B2B) transactions for organizations interested in large volume orders from 500 pieces to millions of masks. The goal of this strategy is to make high-quality masks more accessible at higher volumes and lower prices. The company hopes to serve several business verticals with this wholesale approach, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, government agencies and procurement officers nationwide. Bona Fide Masks is presently expanding its online experience to include a wholesale channel. Additionally, the company will accept purchase orders with net 30-day terms.

Chengde Technologies has 20 years of experience as a recognized high-tech enterprise medical services provider. The company possesses extensive manufacturing experience, specializing in pharmaceuticals, protective masks, packaging solutions and more. The Chengde KN95 is a high-efficiency mask with 95%+ filtration of particulates, under the KN95 standard. "We are thrilled to include Chengde in our suite of mask offerings with the goal of improving service for our B2B customers. As we continue to work toward normal routines in schools, at workplaces, and beyond, we recognize the critical need for organizations to have access to the highest quality of masks at reasonable prices. As with our KN95 providers such as Powecom and Harley Commodity, Chengde is a best-in-class mask provider. As an authorized distributor for Chengde, we will continue to grow and expand our business. We remain committed to our company ethos which includes direct relationships with established, trusted mask providers. We do not and will never purchase masks from third parties, resellers, or intermediaries. Supply chain integrity and full transparency are central to our business model." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

More about Chengde Technologies Co., Ltd.:

Established in 1993, Chinese-based Chengde Technologies Co. is recognized as a high-tech enterprise with extensive manufacturing experience specializing in pharmaceuticals, protective masks, packaging solutions and more. The Chengde KN95 is a high-efficiency mask with 95%+ filtration of particulates, under the KN95 standard.

