Preclinical Immunotherapy Research Featured in Poster Presentation at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting Highlights YIV-906’s Immunomodulatory Mechanisms in Combination with Immune Checkpoint or CAR T Therapy

- First-in-class oncology therapeutic candidate YIV-906 applies an integrative systems biology approach to turn cold tumors hot

- YIV-906 could increase therapeutic index for immunotherapies and become platform for cancer regimens

NEW HAVEN, Conn and NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yiviva and Yale scientists will present new data from Yiviva’s oncology portfolio at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans on April 8-13, 2022.

A poster presentation and abstract will highlight preclinical mechanism of action studies at Yale School of Medicine showing the potential of YIV-906 to modulate both adaptive immunity and innate immunity and facilitate immune checkpoint blockade therapy or CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of cancer.

Track: Immunology

Session: Preclinical Immunotherapy

E-Poster/Abstract Title: YIV-906 could modulate nuclear factor of activated T-cells (NFAT) activity of T cells for immune checkpoint blockade therapy and CAR T-cell therapy

E-Poster and Abstract #: 5533

Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/17752

E-Poster Link: https://cattendee.abstractsonline.com/meeting/10517/Presentation/17752

Lead Author: Wing Lam, Yale University

Date and Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: New Orleans

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a43ac0d-fcc5-44bd-90db-823a7fa834cb

About YIV-906

YIV-906 (also known as PHY906 or KD018) is a therapeutic candidate comprised of a proprietary cGMP botanical extract of four herbs inspired by a traditional Chinese medicine formulation used for over a millennium. YIV-906 has the potential to be developed as a platform oncology therapeutic when administered in combination with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapies, in multiple cancer indications. YIV-906 has shown promise in preliminary clinical studies in liver, pancreatic, colorectal and rectal cancers. YIV-906 has been shown to prime and enhance immune function in the tumor microenvironment (by overcoming immune suppression, polarizing M1 macrophages and activating T cells), protect the gastrointestinal tract (by inhibiting inflammation via TNF-alpha, IL-6, NF-kappa-B, COX2, and iNOS pathways) and promote intestinal tissue repair (by increasing activity and expression of components of the Wnt signaling pathway). YIV-906 has been granted Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for development of YIV-906 in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. YIV-906 is being developed for approval under the U.S. FDA Botanical Drug regulatory pathway. Yiviva holds worldwide intellectual property for YIV-906 including 32 patents related to methods of use, manufacturing and quality control. Yiviva is enrolling patients in a Phase 2b study of YIV-906 in combination with sorafenib in the treatment of patients with hepatitis B-positive hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in the U.S., mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Taipei Medical University, Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong and the China National Cancer Center in Beijing. Additional information is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04000737.

About Yiviva

Yiviva is a clinical stage, platform biotechnology company developing multi-targeted, systems biology therapeutics, focused on cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Yiviva STAR (signal transduction, activity and response) discovery platform accelerates the identification of botanical therapeutics that influence immune function, inflammatory responses, cell growth and metabolic functions and hormone activity. Yiviva applies patented, mechanism-based quality control linked to biological activity to satisfy established regulatory requirements for complex products. The company was launched with Yale University as a co-founder and co-founders include Yung Chi Cheng, Ph.D. For further information, please visit https://yiviva.com.

Contact:

Tel: +1 646-883-3906

Email: hello@yiviva.com